Police association warns public of scam

The Laredo Police Officer's Association is warning residents about a scam that is using their association's name.

The recent scam is requesting donations for LPOA.

The board says they received the information after several residents had been receiving phone calls requesting donations.



The association says they have never solicited any type of donation via telephone.



If you have been a victim of this scam, they are urging you to report it to the police department and do not give any personal information to these scammers.