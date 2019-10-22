Police believe body found in landfill is missing Birmingham girl

The remains were in a dumpster at the landfill, according to Birmingham Police. The discovery is a heartbreaking end to the search that began Saturday, Oct. 12 and garnered national attention.

“This is a tough moment for this city. This is a tough moment for this family,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Police plan to charge Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Brown, 29, with capital murder and kidnapping in Kamille’s death, said Police Chief Patrick Smith.

In a news conference on Tuesday night, Smith said police there is no connection between Stallworth and Brown and Kamille’s family.

The day after Kamille’s abduction, police arrested Stallworth and impounded his Toyota Sequoia. It matched the description given by another child in the area at the time.

Stallworth has been charged with seven counts of child porn after police found images on his cell phone during the abduction investigation. He had been released of jail on $500,000 bond but was taken back into custody Tuesday night.

Brown remains held without bond after authorities revoked her probation in a 2018 case in which she is accused of abducting her three children from DHR custody.

Kamille disappeared from a birthday party in Birmingham’s Tom Brown Village public housing community. Police released surveillance footage last Friday that showed two children, one believed to Kamille, playing when one man walked past them. Moments later, a man with a limp approached the children and they followed him out of the view of the camera.

In the press conference on Tuesday, Chief Smith talked about rumors about the family’s involvement. He said Kamille’s mother did not give interviews at the request of law enforcement.

“We did not see the benefit of throwing the mother in front of the camera,” Smith said.

“Tonight our entire city is morning. Kamille is gone,” said Mayor Woodfin. “Ripped away from her family. The pain her family is enduring is unimaginable.”

“The perpetrator of this crime will be brought to justice and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” continued Woodfin.

“So tonight Birmingham we mourn as one, please uplift this family. Uplift your own families. Hold your loved ones tighter,” said Woodfin.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “Given the tragic news that is breaking this evening, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Kamille’s family. I offer profound thanks to law enforcement and to all the volunteers who have worked tirelessly in search of this precious little girl. The heart of our state is broken, but we must do all we can to avoid this happening to another family. Our prayers remain with Kamille’s family and all who have been touched by this nightmare.”

