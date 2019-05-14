Police cadets train for future career

More than 20 brave men and women are training how to protect and serve the City of Laredo.

Cadets over at the Laredo Police Academy have been hard at work learning how to safely restrain a person and take someone down.

For the past 19 weeks, the cadets have been tested in several scenarios they could see when out on the field.

The future officers also hit the books to learn the different laws and penal code of Texas.

The training was not only made up of men but also women who say they are ready to serve the community.

All cadets will be graduating on Friday at the Laredo Police Department.