Police catch man having sexual relations with teen

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony count of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

Samuel Enrique Lopez was arrested early Wednesday morning shortly before 3 a.m. at the 5300 block of General Franco Drive.

Officers were called out to the south campus of the Laredo College after someone reported that shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a blue Nissan Altima with the rear lights on.

The officer approached the vehicle and found Lopez with a 16-year-old girl who was completely undressed.

The girl's mother was immediately contacted and indicated she wanted charges brought against Lopez.