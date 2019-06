A police chase that started in south Laredo came to an end at the Mall Del Norte parking lot.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 7 p.m.

Officials say that the driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports from witnesses who saw what happened that say another man ran into the mall to evade police; however, that was not confirmed by police.

It isn't known what may have started the chase.