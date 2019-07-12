Police continue their search for missing woman

Authorities are continuing their search for a missing 27-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.

Myriam Camarillo was last seen near the 1300 block of Iturbide Street on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

The woman’s mother says during the time of her disappearance, her daughter had been upset over the death anniversary of a friend.

On Thursday, Laredo Police say the man seen with Myriam in the video spoke to detectives and is cooperating with police.

Heartbroken over the disappearance of her daughter, Myriam’s mother Sandra Pineda says she wants her daughter to come home.

Myriam was last seen wearing a black top, black skirt and white checkered shoes carrying a red purse.

She has a tattoo of a red and black butterfly with skulls inside the wings on her shoulder.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.