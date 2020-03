The Laredo Police Department is still out and about trying to enforce the Stay Home Work Safe order.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says 46 citations were issued out on Sunday.

They had over 300 contacts at parks, businesses, and homes.

Four citations were given at the park and one at a local business.

Chief Trevino says law enforcement found a lot of people gathered at car washes around town.

He asks people to cut out social gatherings and follow the order in place.