Police crack down on city ordinances during Easter weekend

Ahead of the Easter weekend, Laredo police asked that the public keep the mandates in mind and continue social distancing.

They provided us a look into whether or not they listened.

According to Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino, the department made over 3,000 contacts during the weekend.

Nearly 230 were complaints calls the department received about people violating the Stay Home/Work Safe order.

More than 220 total citations were issued out. Chief Trevino says the majority went to people who are not covering their nose and mouth. The rest are for non-essential businesses open or non-essential travel.