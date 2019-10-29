Police cracking down on school bus safety

If you are one of the many drivers who drives around school buses while lights are flashing and children are unloading, you are breaking the law.

Last week the Laredo Police Department conducted a presentation that went into detail of school bus safety with a focus on drivers that don't stop when the arm is displayed.

In a span of two days, officers gave out 32 citations, 19 of them being for passing the school bus stop arm.

Any violation of the rules requiring drivers to stop for school buses is a misdemeanor criminal offense, and is punishable by a fine that can range between $200 to $1,000.