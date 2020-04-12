Police department continues to crackdown on those who violate ordinance

A large amount of citations were given to residents over the weekend.

As of Friday, 151 citations have been given out by Laredo Police Officers.

A total of 283 parks were checked, 960 business were checked and three price gouging checks.

The department answered 82 calls for complaints or order violations and answered 70 inquiries.

This making their total response on Friday, over 1500.

The police department encourages the community to follow the orders the city and county have set in place.