Police department continues to see residents violating ordinance

More than half of the citations show that people are still not following the city and county’s orders.

On Thursday, a total of 25 total citations were issued out by officers.

Twenty-one of those were to residents not following the face-covering ordinance.

Meanwhile, two non-essential businesses were cited for operating.

One for prohibited activities likely someone found at the local park and then one for not social distancing.

The response numbers show that the department answered more than 100 complaints and nearly 90 inquiries.

Over 151 parks were and 265 businesses were checked.

Now if you have questions pertaining to the ordinance, or if you want to report a violation, police ask you to call them at 795-2800.