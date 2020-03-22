Police department urges residents to practice social distancing

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is urging the public to practice social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, the police department says the city has allowed for several businesses to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the seriousness of the potential spread of the virus in our community still exists.
Officials say the best way to combat this is to keep a six-foot distance from others.
The police department is advising residents to exercise the six-foot social distancing practice when you are shopping or waiting in line.
This will help prevent the spread and protect our community members.