Police department urges residents to practice social distancing

The Laredo Police Department is urging the public to practice social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the police department says the city has allowed for several businesses to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the seriousness of the potential spread of the virus in our community still exists.

Officials say the best way to combat this is to keep a six-foot distance from others.

The police department is advising residents to exercise the six-foot social distancing practice when you are shopping or waiting in line.

This will help prevent the spread and protect our community members.