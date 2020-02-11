Police directing traffic on Highway 83/Loop 20

According to the Laredo Police Department, there is no west or east bound traffic at Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway by Zapata Highway 83.

It may take several hours to restore the intersection back to normal.

South and Northbound traffic is open on Zapata Highway. If you take Jaime Zapata Highway to connect to Zapata Highway, you will need to take other streets to connect to Highway 83.

Please use caution and expect delays. Police ask that you reduce your speed, especially in these wet road conditions.