LPD discusses efforts of attempting to decrease DWI's

The Laredo Police Department says they made about 28 arrests for driving while under the influence over the Christmas and New Year holiday.

A grant valued at $50,000 from TexDot, which police separate into four major holiday seasons in a year, appropriates $12,500 for overtime pay in the Christmas span.

Police say the 28 arrests is too high, but others numbers indicate efforts to prevent it are working.

“The strategy that the department has worked on over the last year has worked,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “They've reduced DWI fatal accidents by 78 percent. And that was done by focusing primarily on night, which is where a majority of the accidents were happening anyway.”

From 28 accidents and 31 fatalities in 2018, to 10 accidents with 11 fatalities in 2019. Officer Baeza will say efforts show proof is in the pudding, but a long way to go.

“The way we look at it is, that’s 28 opportunities for someone to die at the hands of an inebriated drunk driver.”

Are people driving drunk less? In 2018, police showed 598 DWI arrests. 2019 had eight less DWI arrests.

“Better enforcement strategies, proactive education, doing motor squad Monday, we put out different topics about driving safety. All of these things seem to be working for us, because the proof is in that statistical information.”

With new bars seemingly popping up left and right, it’s not just police and bar owners that police us, we need to police ourselves.

“New bars coming downtown,” said Sal Cortez, owner of Whiskey House. “About three more that I know of are coming downtown. They'll increase the population downtown for the weekend.”

And Sal sees it, even though only being open 10 months.

“The DWI enforcement indications are that people are really heading the warning that they're going to be arrested for drinking and driving.”

Officer Baeza informs the efforts to end drunk driving will only become more stringent in 2020.

The possibility of incorporating a "no refusal" policy when it comes to breathalyzer and blood sample when police conduct these stops.

Over the course of the Christmas holidays, police made 156 traffic stops and issued out 159 citations in 20 days.