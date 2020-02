The Laredo Police Narcotics Division has been busy with search warrants for homes who allegedly are being used to sell drugs.

During one of the investigations, two men were arrested inside a home on Latour Drive during a search warrant.

Police found 11 baggies with marijuana, 20 "Smart Cart" vape cartridges, a shotgun, and several rounds of ammunition.

David Saldaña Jr., 22 years old, and Israel Saldaña, 18 years old, face charges of possession of marijuana.