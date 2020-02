Authorities identify the man who died in a crash over the weekend in central Laredo.

Fernando Soliz, age 38, died at the scene on the 100 block of west Locust Street.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a Ford Expedition that had apparently struck a light pole and rolled over.

Soliz along with a 34-year-old woman were found at the scene. Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.