Police increase law enforcement presence amid alleged school threat

The Laredo Police Department is aware of an alleged threat made to a local school campus.

Police say the issue has been addressed and they have decided to increase patrol presence in the community.

At this time it is not known where the threat was made or what campus it was targeting; however, police will be patrolling all campuses as a precautionary measure.

Authorities say they would like to thank the public for bringing the issue to light and encourage the community to keep doing so in the future.

Police would also like to remind the community that all threats are taken seriously and those who are caught making any type of threats will face consequences.