Police investigating north Laredo shooting

The Laredo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured last week.

Authorities say they were called out to a local hospital on Wednesday where emergency room staff said a man had been brought in with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

According to the victim, he was shot outside a home in the 200 block of Middleston Drive.

Police say they are questioning neighbors to find out how the incident happened.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says the victim is in stable condition and they are asking anybody with information to come forward.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.