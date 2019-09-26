Police investigating stabbing in south Laredo

The Laredo Police Department is investigating an alleged stabbing that happened in south Laredo earlier this morning.

The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. at the 1800 block of Costa Del Sol.

Details are light at the moment; however, police say a 36-year-old man was taken to the Laredo Medical Center with a puncture wound to the chest.

Officials say the man is in stable condition and the case is under investigation.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.