Investigation continues for teen cyclist hit by vehicle

Police continue to investigate an accident where a teen was hit by a truck yesterday evening.

The accident happened on the 9100 block of McPherson Road.

That's where officers found a 16-year-old teen hurt after she was hit by a truck.

Police say a 62-year-old man driving the vehicle was leaving a nearby restaurant and didn't notice he hit anyone until a witness alerted him.

They ask the public and drivers to be mindful when driving through the area.

“The biggest issue, or concern, that we have is that in that particular intersection, it's a very heavy traffic saturated intersection,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “So anytime you are exiting from a private parking lot or space, your focus is basically headed in the lane you are trying to get into.”

The teen is still at a Laredo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.