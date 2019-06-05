Police issue thousands of citations during Click It or Ticket Campaign

The number of tickets issued by Laredo Police Department during the recent Click it or Ticket Campaign are in.

Between May 20th and June 2nd, police made 693 traffic stops and issued over 1200 citations over the 14 day period.

Of those, 1200 citations, 19 percent, were given to people who were not wearing seatbelts.

If you're caught without a seatbelt it could cost you up to 200 dollars.

Police also handed out other traffic violations citations throughout the campaign.

Across the state, TxDot says more than 900 people were killed in 2018 on Texas roadways for not wearing their seatbelts.