Laredo Police need your help locating a man wanted for an alleged robbery.

According to police, the incident happened at a store located on the 600 block of Washington Street.

The man in question walked into the store wearing a mask, a grey colored shirt, and red colored shorts.

If you have any information on the man’s identity you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.