Local law enforcement is on the lookout for two men wanted for theft.

Detectives with the Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Property Unit say two men were seen walking out of a business on April 22nd.

One of the men was seen wearing a black shirt while the other was seen wearing a pinkish button shirt with shorts.

If you have any information on either of these men, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.