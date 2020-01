The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted man.

The man is seen on camera wearing a white t-shirt, a black coat and blue jeans.

f you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts you can call the police at (956) 795-2800.

You can also call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS where you will remain anonymous and can qualify for up to a $1,000 reward.