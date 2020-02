Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Laredo Police Department, 53-year-old Ruben Carrillo was last seen on February 2nd.

He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, roughly five feet and three inches and 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the location of Carrillo you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.