Police notice a rise in false reports

Police say they're noticing a disturbing trend when it comes to people filing police reports.

Officials say detectives have seen an increase in the number of people filing false reports and making false statements to police.

Investigators say that they've seen alleged crimes reported which turn out to be false upon investigation.

In one recent extreme case, police say a man reported an alleged kidnapping case that later turned out to be a false report.

Aldo Israel Hernandez was arrested in connection with that case.

Other examples include a separate alleged false reports of robbery and assault by these individuals.

Police say these actions do have serious consequences

In Texas, making a false report is a class "B" misdemeanor, carrying a possible sentence of 6 months and a $2,000 fine.