Vigilant police officer foils alleged robbery

A man is facing charges after police foiled an alleged robbery before it happened.

Laredo Police Department arrested 17-year-old Michael David Coss.

The incident happened on February 5th at around 5 a.m. when an officer was driving west near the 1200 block of Saunders Street.

The officer stopped at a convenience store after he noticed a suspicious person walking towards the business.

Police say Coss was wearing a white t-shirt on his head as a ski mask with holes cut out of his eyes, and wearing socks on both his hands up to his elbows.

When the officer searched Coss, he had a taser inside his pants pockets.

It was later determined that Coss had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery.

Coss was served with the outstanding warrant and taken to Webb County Jail.