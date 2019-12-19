Police officer arrested after alleged domestic dispute

An off-duty officer is arrested after police are called to an alleged domestic dispute incident.

Rolando Perez, age 41, was placed into custody and charged with one count of misdemeanor assault family violence and taken to Webb County Jail.

LPD received a call of a domestic disturbance on Rosco Drive at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19th. Responding officers arrived and determined that a physical assault had taken place at the residence after speaking to both parties involved.

Perez is a 16 year veteran officer with the Laredo Police Department who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

As per procedure there will also be an internal investigation into the incident. Perez has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the ongoing criminal and internal investigation.