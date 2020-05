It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane and it isn’t even Superman, it’s the Super Agent!

Policeman JR. Vasquez created this character with the aim of educating people in Oxaca, Mexico on social distancing and ways to avoid contracting COVID-19.

He says people are more likely to retain the information he’s giving if it comes from a fun character like his.

His overall message is to stay home during these times as an Act of Love.