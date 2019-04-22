Police officer saves skunk from McDonald's Cup

A police officer in South Bend, Indiana saved a skunk that happened to get himself into a stinky situation.

Officer Ron Kaszas says he encountered a skunk who got his head caught in a McDonald’s McFlurry cup while he was driving.

The officer got out of his car, put a towel over the skunk, grabbed the cup and yanked him out. He quickly jumped out of the way and hoped the skunk didn't spray.

However, the only spray the officer received was the stink on social media after his heroic efforts went viral.

The officer says if he had to, he'd do it all over again.

