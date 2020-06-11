Police officers seize live ammunition during narcotics investigation

An investigation by the Laredo Police Department’s Narcotics Unit leads to the discovery of ammunition.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, June 9th at around 3 p.m. when officers were searching a home at the 5100 block of El Sabinal.

Officers arrived at the home and after a thorough search of the property, they found live ammunition inside a blue trashcan outside the home.

Authorities say the live rounds were of a .50 caliber and total 756 rounds.

The ammunition was seized, and the investigation remains ongoing.

So far, no arrests have been made.