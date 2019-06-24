Police officers to be out in full force this Fourth of July

The section of I-35 that runs through TxDot's Laredo district saw 688 accidents last year resulting in 10 deaths and 18 serious injuries.

File photo: Drinking and driving

With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, officers are being extra vigilant while making sure no one is driving under the influence.

Within the first six months of the year, Laredo Police arrested 255 people for driving under the influence, which is an increase from last year where they only arrested 236.

From now until July 7th, Laredo Police and other state law enforcement agencies will work overtime to enforce DWI laws.

This is all provided by the TxDot Impaired Driver Mobilization Grant which is a statewide initiative.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says the upcoming Fourth of July holiday has an increased amount of people driving under the influence.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says there are certain holidays that have been highlighted as a high probability of alcohol and the Fourth of July is one of them.

If you are caught driving under the influence, not only could you face jail time and have your license revoked, you could also face a hefty fine of up to $2,000.

For the second it could be up to $4,000 and for a third conviction, you could pay to $10,000.

In Texas, the legal limit is .08.

If you plan to be drinking this holiday season, please plan ahead of time and have a designated driver or rideshare.

Last year more than 20,000 crashes occurred along the 588 miles of I-35 in Texas resulting in 153 deaths.