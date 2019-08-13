Police presence at local store prompts panic

The Laredo Police Department is addressing several concerns from the community about an incident that happened at a store located at Loop 20 and Clark Boulevard.

According to police, officers were called out to a theft at the store shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers would like to clarify that there is no danger to anyone at the scene and that this was an isolated incident.

The person in question is no longer at the location.

According to the patrol supervisor, no one was harmed and no weapons were present during the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

We’ll have more details as it becomes available.