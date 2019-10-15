Source from LISD speaks on brief lockdown at Martin High School

According to a spokesperson from Laredo ISD about the Martin High School lockdown, a woman walking by the area believed she was being followed by two individuals.

The source could not confirm if there were kids wearing masks.

The woman then went into Martin and it was school officials who called authorities.

The lockdown lasted for 25 minutes.

Below is the original story:

School officials at Martin High School say the campus was briefly on a lockdown due to police presence near the area.

According to a school official, police activity between Park and Sanchez caused the lockdown.

According to the Laredo Police Department, officers saw a couple of kids wearing masks who looked suspicious and pulled them over.

Officers detained them and searched the vehicle but did not find any weapons.

The students at Martin were never in any danger.