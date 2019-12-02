LPD reaches out to domestic violence victims after stabbing

A stab to the head sends a local woman to the hospital.

At around 3 a.m. on November 30th police were called out to the 2200 block of south Martin where a woman was found with a deep cut in her head.

The woman was in a domestic dispute with her husband, 41-year-old Juan Jose Tellez Zamora, at the time, but her son was able to intervene.

Laredo Police Department investigator Joe Baeza says they typically see domestic violence issues rise during the holiday season.

“On Tuesday we had an incident regarding a shooting on Knoll Street, also domestic in nature, and now we have this happen on the 30th, and so these things combined always remind us to… a teachable moment to the community, if anybody is in a situation, in a domestic violence type of relationship. It would be great to report this for the benefit of the victim to make sure these things don't escalate to these extreme levels."

The woman was sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Zamora was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for family violence.

If you're a victim of abuse or know of someone that may be suffering, Baeza says you can also reach out to organizations that help, if calling the police isn't what you want to do.

Organizations like Casa Misericordia are available 24/7 to help.