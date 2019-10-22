Police release identity of man killed by train

Laredo Police have released the identity of the man that was struck and killed by a train Monday night.

He was identified as 35-year-old Alonso Castilla.

Police were called at approximately 11 p.m. on October 21st at the 600 block of Moctezuma by a train employee who said a man was hit by the train.

At this point, police are calling Castilla's case a death investigation.

They also added that there is no indication of foul play.

The case remains under investigation pending the autopsy of the medical examiner.