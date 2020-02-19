Police report increase in overdose calls

A change in how overdose calls are evaluated by police could be contributing to the increase in reports.

During February's City of Laredo's Drug and Alcohol Committee meeting, the Assistant Chief of Laredo Police Manual Maciel gave an update to the number of over dose calls the department responded to in 2019 compared to 2018.

In 2018, officers responded to 309 calls, and in 2019 LPD reported 471.

During the meeting, Maciel explained that despite the increase in calls, the overdose related death numbers did not change drastically.

In 2018 there were 22, and in 2019 there was a slight change with 23 deaths reported. Maciel believes that internal changes within the department contributed to the increase.

According to Maciel, LPD has been focusing on training officers to accurately categorize calls by clearing up the difference between an overdose and medical calls in documents.

"Social services needs a better understanding. And they can't if its miscategorized. So the best way is to clean up how we we accurately report this information to show the community does need help funding resources for rehabilitation."

Other changes include that when an overdose call is made, a Laredo police supervisor must also respond to the call.

LPD says each year they try to improve their training to be able to accurately report numbers to City leaders and the community.

It was also stated during the Drug and Alcohol Committee meeting that the number of overdose death will never be 100% accurate.

This is due to which entity, like the medical examiner, classifies the death.