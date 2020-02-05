Police rescue family that was being held captive at local hotel

A family that was held against their will at a local hotel for almost a week is rescued by the Laredo Police Department.

The discovery was made on February 4th at around 9:45 a.m. when officers received a call from New Jersey saying that two individuals were being held against their will at a hotel at the 800 block of Garden Street.

The caller stated that they received a call from an anonymous person saying in order to have them released the caller would have to deposit money into a bank account.

As a result , the caller immediately called Laredo Police to notify them about the situation.

Officers responded to the hotel and were able to find a family a four who were being held against their will.

According to one of the victims, a male that was staying in a separate room was charged with keeping the family in a hotel where they had been since January 30th.

The victims stated that there were kept under inhuman conditions and had been without food for several days.

Given the circumstances of the incident, police entered into the man’s room and were able to locate and detain him.

The suspect was detained and the family was turned over to Border Patrol while HSI took over the investigation.