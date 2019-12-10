Officers shot in active shooter situation in Jersey City

New Jersey’s governor stated multiple officers had been shot who responded to the scene of an active shooting Tuesday in Jersey City.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday to a report of a gunman or gunmen in Jersey City, N.J. (Source: Gray News)

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he been briefed on the unfolding situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown,” Murphy said. "I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities.”

Murphy did not say how many had been injured or the severity of their wounds. There has been no statement from officials if anyone is in custody or if others were injured.

The Associated Press reported SWAT teams and federal agents responded to the scene, and police blocked off the major thoroughfare. Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m.

Video posted to social media showed a large group of armed officers walking down a sidewalk in the area near several shops. The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist, AP said.

The Jersey City School District and other officials said schools in the area had been placed in lockdown.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, his deputy press secretary told CNN.

Jersey City has a population of around 270,000 people and is located minutes away from New York.

