Milwaukee mayor: Multiple people dead in shooting at Molson Coors

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

Officials reported a potential active shooter at a MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee, Wis. on Wednesday. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday’s shooting. He called it “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here.”

Word of multiple deaths came as Milwaukee police responded to what they called a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to the scene of an “active shooter.”

It occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

At least 600 people work there.

It's widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley," a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

