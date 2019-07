Laredo Police need your help searching for an alleged robbery suspect.

A man was seen on surveillance video wearing a dark-colored hoodie robbing a local business.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this individual you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you can qualify for up a $1,000 reward.