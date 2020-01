Laredo Police are searching for a man who allegedly burgled a local restaurant.

Authorities say the person of interest was caught on video wearing a black beanie and a black jacket at the 600 block of Prada Machin Drive.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts or his identity, you can call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.