Police searching for alleged theft suspect

Laredo Police are searching for a man believed to be tied to a theft report and they are asking for the community’s help.

The man was caught on camera walking out of the store wearing a striped polo shirt and a grey color cap and entering a black vehicle.

If you have information on the man’s whereabouts or his identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.