Police searching for individuals accused of theft

Local authorities are turning the community in locating a couple of individuals wanted for an alleged theft.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the victim attempted to purchase an item from the subjects but when the victim provided the money, the individuals fled the area in a vehicle.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.