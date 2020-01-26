Police searching for man accused of aggravated robbery

Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of an aggravated robbery.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, January 22nd at around 6 p.m. at a local convenience store.

A man wearing a gray-colored hoodie allegedly walked up to the counter, demanded money from the cash register and displayed a weapon.

The man then took the money and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic man, roughly 5’9”. A witness says the man had a nose piercing.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.