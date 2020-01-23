Police searching for man accused of burglary

Local law enforcement officers are searching for a man who allegedly burgled a store in downtown Laredo and they are asking for the community’s help.

Laredo Police say the man is a person of interest in relation to an alleged burglary that happened at the 1600 block of Water Street.

Police say roughly $1,600 in cash was stolen from the business.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

