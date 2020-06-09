Police searching for man accused of injuring infant son

The Laredo Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly injured his infant son.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Alberto Sanchez allegedly shook his five-week-old son and caused serious injuries.

The baby is reportedly receiving treatment at Driscoll Hospital and is not doing well.

Sanchez is known to hang out at the 200 block of Gonzalez and the 4200 block of Toluca.

He is believed to be driving a silver Nissan car.

If you have any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800.