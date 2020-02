Local authorities need your help locating a man accused of robbing a local convenience store last weekend.

Laredo Police say the man is a possible person of interest in connection to a robbery that took place at a store located at the 2000 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts or identity, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.