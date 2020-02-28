Police searching for man and woman accused of animal cruelty

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man and a woman accused of animal cruelty.
The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating 50-year-old Omar Aguilar and 33-year-old Priscilla Arlene Garcia.
They both have active arrest warrants out of the police department for cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Their last known address was at the 2800 block of Monterrey Street.
If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers, at 727-TIPS.
You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.