Police searching for man and woman accused of animal cruelty

Local authorities need your help locating a man and a woman accused of animal cruelty.

The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating 50-year-old Omar Aguilar and 33-year-old Priscilla Arlene Garcia.

They both have active arrest warrants out of the police department for cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Their last known address was at the 2800 block of Monterrey Street.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers, at 727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.