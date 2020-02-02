Police searching for man and woman allegedly tied to theft

Local authorities are on the lookout for a man and a woman who are believed to be tied to a theft case.

Laredo Police say the two were allegedly seen on camera at a business at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

If you have any information on the identity or location of the individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for up to a $1,000 reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest.